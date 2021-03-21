Renesas Plans To Resume Production At Fire-damaged Chip Plant In Japan Within Month

Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp. said Sunday that it aims to resume production at a fire-damaged chip plant in northeast Japan within a month. The financial impact from halting production at N3 Building is about 17 billion yen per month.

The fire at the chipmaker could have a considerable impact on semiconductor supplies around the world, with it potentially causing some supply chain issues for Apple alongside major car producers.

Renesas temporarily halted production at the Naka chip plant in Hitachinaka, northeast of Tokyo, after a fire broke out on Friday. It had extinguished the fire on the same day.

The chipmaker said that the fire, which broke out on March 19, at 2:47 am at part of the processes in the N3 Building (300mm line) of Naka Factory of Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing, did not lead to any employee deaths.

The company said Saturday that a site investigation led by the police and the fire department was conducted, and the investigation confirmed the cause of the fire to be the plating equipment within the first floor of the N3 Building.

The casing of the equipment and the plating tank have relatively low resistance to heat, and the equipment ignited due to overcurrent. However, the cause of the overcurrent and the reason for the ignition is currently being investigated.

The company confirmed damages to some of the utility equipment such as the pure water supply and the air conditioning as well as to some of the manufacturing equipment.

The burned area is approximately 600 square meter, which is around 5% of the 12,000 square meter clean room area of the first floor N3 Building, and the burned manufacturing equipment was 11 units, which is around 2% of the manufacturing equipment of the N3 Building. The impacts to work-in-process is undetermined and will be investigated in coming week.

The company noted that production at N2 Building (200mm line) and the WT Building (wafter testing) is operating as usual and will continue product shipment. However, the production at N3 Building has temporarily halted.

The company said Sunday that for products manufactured in the N3 Building, although the second floor of the N3 Building was not impacted by the fire, the operation is integrated between the first floor and the second floor; therefore, even if the company run the second floor separately, it cannot manufacture or ship products.

Although about two-thirds of the products manufactured within N3 Building can be alternatively produced in-house or in foundries, due to the recent increase in demand for semiconductors, the situation does not allow for all products to be immediately produced alternatively.

The company said it will ensure to make considerations to produce as many products as fast as it can.

