Lower Open Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the four-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 675 points or 2.2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 28,990-point plateau and it's tipped open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft on lingering bond yield concerns, although technology and oil stocks may offer support. The European markets were down and the U.S bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the finance, oil, , property and casino stocks.

For the day, the index plummeted 414.78 points or 1.41 percent to finish at 28,990.94 after trading between 28,737.54 and 29,271.40.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies dipped 1.16 percent, while AIA Group was down 0.41 percent, Alibaba Group rose 0.43 percent, ANTA Sports tumbled 4.06 percent, BOC Hong Kong slid 1.22 percent, China Life Insurance slipped 0.61 percent, China Mengniu Dairy skidded 4.00 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) plummeted 5.56 percent, China Resources Land retreated 3.47 percent, CITIC lost 1.33 percent, CNOOC tanked 4.68 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical added 0.63 percent, Galaxy Entertainment cratered 6.28 percent, Hang Lung Properties eased 0.41 percent, Henderson Land dropped 1.61 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas advanced 1.18 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China surrendered 2.00 percent, Meituan fell 1.30 percent, Ping An Insurance weakened 1.15 percent, Sands China sank 1.74 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties shed 1.53 percent, Techtronic Industries declined 2.31 percent, Xiaomi Corporation was up 0.19 percent, WuXi Biologics plunged 5.30 percent and New World Development was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street continues to be inconsistent, with only the tech-heavy NASDAQ moving higher on Friday.

The Dow tumbled 234.33 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 32,627.97, while the NASDAQ jumped 99.07 points or 0.76 percent to end at 13,215.24 and the S&P eased 2.36 points or 0.06 percent to close at 3,913.10. For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the NASDAQ and S&P both slid 0.8 percent.

The rebound by the NASDAQ came as traders look to pick up technology stocks at reduced levels following the 3 percent nosedive by the tech-heavy index on Thursday.

Traders also kept a close eye on activity in the bond market after a spike in treasury yields on Thursday, although yields spent much of the session lingering near the unchanged line.

Financial stocks also moved to the downside after the Federal Reserve said a temporary change to the supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR, for depository institutions will expire as scheduled at the end of this month.

Crude oil futures closed higher on Friday, rebounding after five successive days of losses, but still ended with a sharp weekly loss. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.42 or 2.4 percent at $61.42 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide Q4 numbers for current account and February figures for consumer prices later today. In the third quarter, the current account surplus was HKD96.5 billion, while consumer prices climbed an annual 1.9 percent in January.

