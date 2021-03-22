New Zealand Credit Card Spending Data Due On Tuesday

New Zealand will on Tuesday release February figures for credit card spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In January, card spending was down 10.6 percent on year.

Singapore will provide February numbers for consumer prices. In January, overall inflation was flat on month and up 0.2 percent on year, while core CPI fell an annual 0.2 percent.

Taiwan will see February figures for industrial production and retail sales; in January, they were up 18.81 percent and 3.56 percent, respectively.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.