Japanese Market Extending Losses

Japanese stock market is sharply lower on Monday, extending losses of the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 plunging more than 600 points to fall below the 29,200 level, on weakness across the board as investors continue to be concerned about a recent surge in global bond yields and the prospects of a global economic recovers. The cues from Wall Street on Friday were mixed. Meanwhile, the Japanese government lifted the state of emergency in the Tokyo region.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 533.36 points or 1.79 percent to 29,258.69, after hitting a low of 29,107.63 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply lower on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is edging down 0.4 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is losing almost 3 percent. Among automakers, Honda is declining more than 3 percent and Toyota is down more than 2 percent.

The major exporters are also lower. Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are down more than 2 percent, while Sony is losing almost 1 percent and Canon is declining more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are losing almost 1 percent each. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, Mizuho Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are down almost 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Unitika and Mitsui OSK Lines are gaining almost 5 percent each, while Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is adding almost 4 percent and Nippon Yusen is up almost 3 percent. Nippon Steel, CyberAgent, Screen holdings and NEC are higher by almost 2 percent.

Conversely, Kikkoman and Nissan Chemical are losing almost 5 percent, while Tokio Marine, Keio, Denso, Sumitomo Electric, Odakyu Electric Railway and Toyota Tsusho are lower by more than 4 percent. Daikin Industries, Yamaha, Casio, Takara Holdings and Keisei Electric Railway are declining almost 4 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will see final January numbers for its leading and coincident indexes today. The leading index is expected to see a score of 99.1, up from 97.7 in December. The coincident is pegged at 91.7, up from 88.2 previously.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 108 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday after ending the previous session sharply lower. While the Nasdaq rebounded after yesterday's sell-off, the Dow showed a notable move to the downside.

The major averages finished the day on opposite sides of the unchanged line. The Nasdaq climbed 99.07 points or 0.8 percent to 13,215.24, but the Dow slid 234.33 points or 0.7 percent to 32,627.97 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.36 points or 0.1 percent to 3,913.10.

Meanwhile, the major European moved to the downside on the day. The French CAC 40 Index, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index all slumped by 1.1 percent.

Crude oil futures closed higher on Friday, rebounding after five successive days of losses, but still ended with a sharp weekly loss. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.42 or 2.4 percent at $61.42 a barrel.

