Estonia Producer Prices Rise In February

Estonia's producer prices increased in February, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

The producer price index rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in February.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.0 percent in February.

"Compared to January, the producer price index was affected the most by increased prices in electricity production and in the manufacture of wood and wood products, fuel oils, and fabricated metal products," Eveli Sokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Import prices rose 2.0 percent monthly in February and decreased 1.9 percent from a year ago.

Export prices grew 1.8 percent monthly in February and increased 0.1 percent yearly.

