Ireland Wholesale Prices Continue To Decline

Ireland's wholesale prices continued to decline in February, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

Wholesale prices decreased 14.0 percent annually in February, following a 12.6 percent decline in January.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.7 percent in February, following a 1.1 percent increase in the previous month.

Prices for export sales increased by 1.0 percent monthly in February and fell 14.5 percent from a year ago.

Prices for home sales fell 0.5 percent monthly in February and decline 0.5 percent from the previous year.

Economic News

