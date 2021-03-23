European Economics Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment data from the UK is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK unemployment data for January. The jobless rate is expected to rise to 5.2 percent in three months to January from 5.1 percent in the preceding period.

At 5.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes industrial orders and turnover data for January. Orders had increased 1.7 percent in December.



In the meantime, unemployment data is due from Poland. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 6.6 percent in February from 6.5 percent in January.

At 7.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is seen at -20 percent in March versus -24 percent in February.

Economic News

