Dutch Consumer Confidence Improves In February

The Netherlands' consumer confidence improved slightly in March, but remained negative, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Another report from the statistical office showed that household spending declined further in January, as consumers spend less on services.

The consumer confidence index rose to -18 in March from -19 in February. The score was below the 20-year average of -7 points.

Among components, the economic climate index fell to -41 in March from -39 in February. The assessment of the future economic climate was less negative and consumers' opinion on the past economic situation was more negative.

The indicator for willingness to buy rose -4 in March from -5 in the previous month.

Consumer spending declined 13.5 percent yearly in January, following a 11.9 percent fall in December. This was the eleventh consecutive fall.

