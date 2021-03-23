Lithuania Industrial Production Rises In February

Lithuania's industrial production increased in February, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 9.6 percent year-on-year in February.

Manufacturing output grew 9.5 percent annually in February. Excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing increased 12.2 percent.

Production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply surged 11.8 percent.

Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying declined 11.5 percent and production in water supply, and waste management decreased 0.8 percent.

Among the major industrial groupings, production of intermediate goods grew 17.1 percent yearly in February and those of durable goods increased 19.2 percent.

Production of capital goods gained 7.4 percent. Production of energy and non-durable goods increased 3.2 percent, each.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 2.4 percent in February.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production accelerated 9.6 percent yearly in February and declined 2.4 percent from a month ago.

