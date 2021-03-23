Italy Industrial Turnover Increases For Second Month

Italy's industrial turnover increased for the second straight month in January, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

Industrial turnover grew 2.5 percent monthly in January, following a 1.1 percent increase in December.

Among the main industrial groupings, energy accelerated 7.8 percent monthly and intermediate goods grew 3.2 percent. Capital goods and consumption goods increased 1.9 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

Turnover from the domestic market increased 1.2 percent and those from the foreign market grew 5.0 percent in January.

Volume turnover rose 2.0 percent month-on-month in January and declined 0.3 percent from a year ago.

