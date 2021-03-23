Bay Street Likely To Open Lower

Canadian shares look headed for a weak start on Tuesday, tracking falling crude oil prices and on concerns over the spread of infections and extension of lockdown measures in some European countries.

Worries about rising EU-China tensions are also likely to weigh on sentiment.

The Canadian market spent the entire session in negative territory on Monday. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 38.87 points or 0.21% at 18,815.13, after scaling a low of 18,772.57 and a high of 18,852.36.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have entered into a joint venture to invest in build-to-core multi-family rental projects in the Greater Toronto Area. The JV will provide up to C$500 million of equity capital, including up to C$350 million from CPP Investments and up to C$150 million from Tricon, for development of 2,000-3,000 units at a gross development cost of approximately C$1.4 billion, including leverage.

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) and Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) announced that Galen Weston will succeed Loblaw President Sarah Davis, who is set to retire on May 6. Galen will serve as Chairman and President of Loblaw in addition to his current role as Chairman and CEO at George Weston Limited. Meanwhile, George Weston Ltd. said it is putting its Weston Foods bakery up for sale.

Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Tuesday amid concerns over EU-China tensions after a coalition of western nations announced sanctions on Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims. China immediately announced retaliatory sanctions against the EU that appeared broader.

European stocks are off early lows, but still remain largely in negative territory as rising tensions between China and the West weigh on sentiment. Extension of lockdown measures in Germany following a new wave of infections is also hurting sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $2.69 or 4.4% at $58.87 a barrel.

Gold futures are up marginally at $1,738.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are declining $0.129 or 0.5% at $25.640 an ounce.

