South Korea Producer Prices Gain 0.8% In February

Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.8 percent on month in February, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - after gaining 1.1 percent in January.

On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped 2.0 percent after rising 0.9 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products jumped 3.0 percent on month and 18.0 percent on year, while manufactured products gained 1.1 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year. Utilities were up 0.8 percent on month and down 4.2 percent on year and services rose 0.2 percent on month and 1.8 percent on year.

Economic News

