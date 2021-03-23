Losses May Accelerate For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last seven trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 425 points or 2.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 16,175-point plateau and it's called lower again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft on renewed coronavirus concerns and sinking crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were firmly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Tuesday following losses from the plastic and chemical companies, while the financials and stocks were mostly higher.

For the day, the index dipped 11.63 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 16,177.59 after trading between 16,166.29 and 16,351.38.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial spiked 2.63 percent, while Mega Financial collected 032 percent, CTBC Financial gathered 0.23 percent, Fubon Financial climbed 1.11 percent, E Sun Financial fell 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose 0.17 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.62 percent, Hon Hai Precision improved 0.38 percent, Largan Precision shed 0.45 percent, Catcher Technology gained 0.49 percent, MediaTek skidded 1.25 percent, Formosa Plastic lost 0.40 percent, Formosa Chemical eased 0.12 percent, Asia Cement increased 0.33 percent, Taiwan Cement shed 0.22 percent and First Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened in the red on Tuesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow tumbled 308.05 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 32,423.15, while the NASDAQ plunged 149.84 points or 1.12 percent to end at 13,227.70 and the S&P 500 sank 30.07 points or 0.76 percent to close at 3,910.52.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street partly reflected concerns about extended lockdowns in Europe amid worries a new wave of infections. German leaders agreed to extend the country's lockdown until April 18, raising doubts about demand from Europe's largest .

Traders also kept an eye on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's virtual testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. Powell reiterated the Fed's recent assessment that indicators of economic activity have turned up recently.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. new home sales plummeted in February, hitting a nine-month low.

Crude oil prices tanked on Tuesday amid rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the extension of lockdown measures in several parts of Europe. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $3.80 or 6.2 percent at $57.76 a barrel.

