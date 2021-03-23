New Zealand Has NZ$181 Million Trade Surplus

New Zealand had a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$181 million in February, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That followed the downwardly revised BZ$647 million deficit in January (originally -NZ$626 million).

Exports were down 8.5 percent on year or NZ$416 million to NZ$4.47 billion following the upwardly revised NZ$4.20 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$4.19 billion).

Imports sank an annual 1.1 percent or NZ$46 million to NZ$4.29 billion following the upwardly revised NZ$4.85 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$4.82 billion).

Economic News

