Hong Kong Trade Data Due On Thursday

Hong Kong will on Thursday release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In January, imports were up 37.7 percent on year and exports surged an annual 44 percent for a trade deficit of HKD25.2 billion.

Thailand will provide February numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.6 percent on year following the 2.8 percent contraction in January.

Economic News

