European Economics Preview: UK Consumer Price Data Due

Consumer and producer prices from the UK and flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for February. Inflation is forecast to rise marginally to 0.8 percent from 0.7 percent in January.

Economists expect UK output prices to climb 0.3 percent annually, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in January. Input price inflation is seen doubling to 2.6 percent from 1.3 percent in the prior month.

At 4.15 am ET, IHS Markit releases France flash composite PMI data for March. Economists forecast the composite output index to rise to 47.2 from 47.0 in February.

At 4.30 am ET, Germany's flash composite PMI survey results are due. The index is seen rising to 51.6 in March from 51.1 a month ago.

Half an hour later, Eurozone flash PMI data is due. Economists expect the index to advance to 49.1 in March from 48.8 in the previous month.

At 5.30 am ET, IHS Markit publishes UK flash composite PMI survey results.



At 9.30 am ET, the Czech National Bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to hold its key rate at 0.25 percent.

