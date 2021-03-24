Malaysia Consumer Prices Increase In February

Malaysia's consumer prices increased in February, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index grew 0.1 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.2 percent fall in January. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise.

The annual growth was largely driven by the rise in prices of miscellaneous goods and services by 1.6 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 1.4 percent. Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and rose by 0.7 percent, each.

Prices for furnishings household equipment and routine household maintenance grew 0.3 percent. Prices for recreation services and culture, and education increased 0.1 percent, each.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in February.

The core inflation was 0.7 percent in February.

