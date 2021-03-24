Finland Producer Prices Rise For First Time Since 2019

Finland's producer prices rose for the first time in twenty-one months in February, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

Producer prices increased 2.0 percent year-on-year in February, after a 0.8 percent decline in January.

The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to risen prices of electricity, basic metals and timber from February last year.

Import prices grew 1.0 percent annually in February and export prices rose by 0.5 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.7 percent in February, following a 1.4 percent increase in the prior month.

Economic News

