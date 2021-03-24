Turkey Consumer Confidence Rises In March

Turkey's consumer confidence increased in March, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 86.7 in March from 84.5 in February.

The survey was carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.

The assessment of the present financial situation of household rose to 67.3 in March from 66.3 in February.

The financial situation expectation of households increased to 87.9 in March from 84.5 in the previous month.

The general economic situation expectation index surged to 94.1 in March from 91.7 in the prior month.

Assessment on spending money on durable goods index over next 12 months rose to 97.4 from 95.5 in February.

