South Africa Inflation At 8-Month Low

South Africa's consumer price inflation eased to an eight month low in February, figures from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in February, following a 3.2 percent increase in January. Economists had expected a 3.1 percent rise.

The latest inflation was the lowest since June last year, when it was 2.2 percent.

The main contributions to the annual inflation came from food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, and miscellaneous goods and services.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 5.2 percent annually in February and housing and utilities cost rose by 2.6 percent.

Prices of miscellaneous goods and services grew 3.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer price grew 0.7 percent in February. Economists had expectation a 0.9 percent rise.

The core inflation, which excludes prices of non-alcoholic beverages, fuels and energy, was 2.6 percent in February. Economists had forecast a 2.9 percent increase.

On a monthly basis, the core CPI increased 0.6 percent in February. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.7 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.