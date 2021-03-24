Eurozone Consumer Confidence At 13-month High

Euro area consumer confidence rose faster than expected in March to its highest level in over a year, preliminary survey data from the European Commission showed Wednesday.

The flash consumer confidence index climbed to -10.8 from -14.8 in February. Economists had expected an improvement to -14.5.

The latest reading for Eurozone was the strongest since February 2020, when it was -6.4.

The consumer confidence index for the EU rose to -12.1 from -15.7, marking the strongest reading since March 2020.

Both indicators are approaching their long-term averages of -11.1 and -10.6, respectively, the commission said.

The survey data was collected from March 1 to 23.

The final figures is set to be released along with the monthly economic sentiment survey results on March 30.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.