Thai Shares Likely To Head South Again On Thursday

The Thai stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had risen almost 5 points or 0.3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,570-point plateau although it's expected to see renewed selling pressure on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation, with the volatile technology stocks in particular expected to weigh. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the financials and cement stocks were capped by weakness from the energy producers.

For the day, the index added 6.58 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 1,570.83 after trading between 1,555.72 and 1,570.84. Volume was 33.455 billion shares worth 85.436 billion baht. There were 905 decliners and 666 gainers, with 487 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.59 percent, while Thailand Airport shed 0.37 percent, Asset World tumbled 1.94 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical gained 0.47 percent, Bangkok Expressway improved 0.58 percent, BTS Group rose 0.53 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods dropped 0.85 percent, Gulf advanced 0.75 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.35 percent, PTT Oil & Retail soared 2.33 percent, PTT Exploration and Production lost 0.44 percent, PTT Global Chemical skidded 1.17 percent, SCG Packaging climbed 1.05 percent, Siam Concrete surged 2.59 percent and TMB Bank, Bangkok Asset Management, Bangkok Bank, Krung Thai Bank, PTT and Siam Commercial Bank all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday but then headed south and eventually finished in the red.

The Dow eased 3.09 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 32,420.06, while the NASDAQ plummeted 265.81 points or 2.01 percent to end at 12,961.89 and the S&P 500 lost 21.38 points or 0.55 percent to close at 3,889.14.

Lingering concerns about the outlook for high-growth companies contributed to the sell-off by stocks, which have seen considerable volatility in recent sessions.

Unlike previous sessions, the weakness in the tech sector came amid a continued pullback by treasury yields. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note moved lower for the third straight day and has now fallen 14 basis points since reaching a fourteen-month intraday high last Thursday.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods unexpectedly decreased in February.

Crude oil futures surged on Wednesday after a container ship got struck in the Suez Canal and raised concerns about possible supply disruptions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $3.42 or 5.9 percent at $61.18 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will provide February numbers for industrial production later today, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.6 percent on year following the 2.8 percent contraction in January.

