Renewed Selling Pressure Expected For Malaysia Stock Market

The Malaysia stock market on Wednesday halted the three-day slide in which it had fallen more than 30 points or 1.9 percent. The Kuala Composite Index now rests just above the 1,600-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation, with the volatile technology stocks in particular expected to weigh. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the glove makers and plantations and mixed performances from the financials and telecoms.

For the day, the index gained 7.11 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 1,602.40 after trading between 1,585.44 and 1,602.77. Volume was 6.954 billion shares worth 3.560 billion ringgit. There were 633 decliners and 438 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata and Telekom Malaysia both sank 0.81 percent, while CIMB Group collected 0.45 percent, Dialog Group advanced 0.63 percent, Digi.com perked 0.83 percent, Genting increased 0.39 percent, Genting Malaysia and Hong Leong Bank both fell 0.32 percent, Hartalega Holdings added 0.62 percent, IHH Healthcare gained 0.56 percent, IOI Corporation accelerated 1.42 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong was up 0.26 percent, Maybank lost 0.36 percent, MISC surged 2.39 percent, Petronas Chemicals spiked 1.89 percent, PPB Group rallied 1.40 percent, Press Metal tumbled 1.31 percent, RHB Capital skidded 0.93 percent, Sime Darby soared 2.16 percent, Sime Darby Plantations rose 0.41 percent, Supermax gathered 0.96 percent, Tenaga Nasional climbed 1.12 percent, Top Glove jumped 1.39 percent and Maxis and Public Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday but then headed south and eventually finished in the red.

The Dow eased 3.09 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 32,420.06, while the NASDAQ plummeted 265.81 points or 2.01 percent to end at 12,961.89 and the S&P 500 lost 21.38 points or 0.55 percent to close at 3,889.14.

Lingering concerns about the outlook for high-growth companies contributed to the sell-off by stocks, which have seen considerable volatility in recent sessions.

Unlike previous sessions, the weakness in the tech sector came amid a continued pullback by treasury yields. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note moved lower for the third straight day and has now fallen 14 basis points since reaching a fourteen-month intraday high last Thursday.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods unexpectedly decreased in February.

Crude oil futures surged on Wednesday after a container ship got struck in the Suez Canal and raised concerns about possible supply disruptions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $3.42 or 5.9 percent at $61.18 a barrel.

