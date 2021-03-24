Taiwan Bourse Poised To Extend Losing Streak

The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sliding more than 150 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 16,030-point plateau and it may take further damage on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation, with the volatile technology stocks in particular expected to weigh. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the cement and plastic companies, while the financials and stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index dropped 145.47 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 16,032.12 after trading between 15,967.95 and 16,125.54.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial shed 0.64 percent, while Mega Financial was up 0.16 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.47 percent, Fubon Financial eased 0.18 percent, First Financial gained 0.23 percent, E Sun Financial added 0.39 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tanked 3.03 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tumbled 2.78 percent, Hon Hai Precision retreated 1.92 percent, Largan Precision declined 1.82 percent, Catcher Technology rose 0.24 percent, MediaTek rallied 2.76 percent, Formosa Plastic lost 0.70 percent, Asia Cement dipped 0.11 percent and Taiwan Cement sank 0.33 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday but then headed south and eventually finished in the red.

The Dow eased 3.09 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 32,420.06, while the NASDAQ plummeted 265.81 points or 2.01 percent to end at 12,961.89 and the S&P 500 lost 21.38 points or 0.55 percent to close at 3,889.14.

Lingering concerns about the outlook for high-growth companies contributed to the sell-off by technology stocks, which have seen considerable volatility in recent sessions.

Unlike previous sessions, the weakness in the tech sector came amid a continued pullback by treasury yields. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note moved lower for the third straight day and has now fallen 14 basis points since reaching a fourteen-month intraday high last Thursday.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods unexpectedly decreased in February.

Crude oil futures surged on Wednesday after a container ship got struck in the Suez Canal and raised concerns about possible supply disruptions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $3.42 or 5.9 percent at $61.18 a barrel.

