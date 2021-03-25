European Economics Preview: Swiss Central Bank Rate Decision Due

The monetary policy announcement from the Swiss National Bank is due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, the market research group Gfk is set to release consumer confidence survey results. The consumer sentiment index is seen at -11.9 in April versus -12.9 in March.

At 3.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee publishes sentiment survey results. The business confidence index is expected to rise marginally to 98 in March from 97 in February.

At 4.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases producer prices data.

At 4.30 am ET, the Swiss central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The central bank is expected to retain the policy rate and interest on sight deposits at the SNB at -0.75 percent.

In the meantime, Statistics Sweden publishes producer prices for February.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to publish economic bulletin.

At 6.00 am ET, the ECB is scheduled to issue money supply data for February. Eurozone M3 is forecast to grow 12.5 percent annually, the same rate as seen in January.

At 7.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases Distributive Trades survey data for March. The retail sales balance is seen at -37 percent versus -45 percent in February.

