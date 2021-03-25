Ireland Consumer Confidence Improves In March

Ireland's consumer confidence improved for the second month in a row in March, survey data from KBC Bank showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence increased to 77.1 in March from 70.8 in February.

"The strongest monthly improvements in the March report were seen in the forward-looking elements of the survey dominated by the twelve month outlook for Irish economic activity and jobs," KBC Ireland analyst Austin Hughes said.

The current condition index rose to 88.8 in March from 83.0 in the previous month.

The index of consumers expectations grew to 69.3 in March from 62.7 in the prior month.

