Sweden Producer Prices Rise For First Time In 14 Months

Sweden's producer prices rose for the first time in fourteen months in February, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The producer price index grew 1.3 percent year-on-year in February, after a 0.8 percent fall in January. A similar rate of inflation was seen in December 2019.

Import prices decreased 2.4 percent yearly in February and rose 2.3 percent from a month ago.

Export prices declined 0.9 percent annually in February and increased 2.0 percent from the previous month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.5 percent in February.

Economic News

