Italy Non-EU Trade Surplus Falls In February

Italy's surplus in the merchandise trade with countries outside the European Union decreased in February, preliminary data from ISTAT showed on Thursday.

The non-EU foreign trade surplus fell to EUR 4.114 billion in February from EUR 5.095 billion in the same month last year. In December, the trade surplus was EUR 1.775 billion.

Exports declined 7.3 percent year-on-year in February, following a 12.7 percent drop in December. Imports declined 3.0 percent following a 18.3 percent fall in the previous month.

Compared to the previous month, exports declined a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent and imports grew 4.3 percent in February.

Economic News

