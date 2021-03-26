European Economics Preview: German Ifo Business Confidence Data Due

Business confidence from Germany and retail sales from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK retail sales data for February. Economists forecast retail sales to grow 2.1 percent on month, reversing January's 8.2 percent fall.

At 4.00 am ET, Spain INE releases quarterly GDP data for the fourth quarter. The statistical office is expected to confirm 0.4 percent sequential growth.

At 4.30 am ET, Statistics Sweden publishes retail sales and foreign trade data for February. Sales had increased 3.4 percent on month in January.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ifo institute is set to issue confidence survey results. Economists forecast the business sentiment index to rise to 93.2 in March from 92.4 in February.

In the meantime, Italy's Istat releases business and consumer sentiment survey data. The business confidence index is seen at 99.4 in March, up from 99.0 in February.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.