South Korea Consumer Confidence Improves In March

South Korea's consumer confidence improved in March, survey results from Bank of Korea showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 100.5 in March from 97.4 in February.

The indicator measuring current living standards rose two points to 89 in March and that concerning the outlook for living standards increased one points to 95.

Consumer sentiment related to future household income remained unchanged at 96 and future spending index grew three points to 107.

Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic conditions increased nine points to 72 and future domestic economic conditions rose three points to 93.

The expected inflation rate for the following year was 2.1 percent versus 2.0 percent a month ago.

The survey was conducted among 2,500 households between March 9 and 16.

Economic News

