Turkey Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Falls In March

Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate declined slightly in March, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Friday.

The capacity utilization rate fell to 74.7 percent in March from 74.9 percent in February.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate increased to 75.6 percent in March from 75.5 percent in the prior month.

Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose to 110.8 in March from 109.3 in February.

The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index decreased to 110.2 in March from 108.7 in the previous month.

Economic News

