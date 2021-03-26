Italy Consumer Confidence Decline In March

Italy's consumer confidence decreased in March, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 100.9 in March from 101.4 in February. Economists had expected a score of 100.7.

The manufacturing confidence index increased to 101.2 in March from 99.5 in the previous month. Economists had forecast a score of 99.4.

The economic sentiment index declined to 90.2 in March from 91.5 in the prior month.

The confidence rose to 93.9 in March from 93.3 in the preceding month.

In construction, the sentiment index grew to 147.9 from 141.9 in the prior month.

The indicator for services sector decreased to 85.3 from 85.7 in February and that for retail decreased to 90.9 from 93.7.

