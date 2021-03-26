Canadian Market Up Marginally In Cautious Trade

The Canadian market is up marginally in early afternoon trades as stocks continue to swing between gains and losses in cautious moves by investors.

Despite recent encouraging economic data from the world's largest , uncertainty about the pace of global economic recovery amid spikes in coronavirus cases and extension of lockdown measures in several parts of Europe appears to be prompting investors to stay cautious.

Telecom, healthcare and information stocks are weak, while several stocks from energy, materials and utilities sections are up with notable gains. Financial, consumer discretionary and industrials sectors are turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 23.23 points or 0.13% at 18,674.33 about forty minutes past noon. Earlier, the index touched a low of 18,633.68.

Energy stocks MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) are up 2 to 6%.

Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Labrador Iron Ore (LIF.TO), Interfor Corp (IFP.TO), Centerra Gold (CG.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) and Canfor Corp (CFP.TO), gaining between 3 and 6%, are the notable gainers in the materials section.

In the utilities section, Transalta Corp (TA.TO), Transalta Renewables (RNW.TO), Boralex (BLX.TO), Capital Power Corp (CPX.TO), Northland Power (NPI.TO), Superior Plus (SPB.TO) and Altagas (ALA.TO) are up 1.5 to 4.5%.

Technology stocks BlackBerry (BB.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) are down 1 to 4%. Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), Quarterhill (QTRH.TO) and Photon Control (PHO.TO) are notably higher.

Healthcare stocks Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Aphria Inc (APHA.TO) are down 2 to 3%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is sliding 1.25%.

Telus Corp (T.TO) announced that it would raise C$1.3 billion ($1.03 billion) through an equity offering in order to boost investments in broadband connectivity and 5G. The stock is down nearly 4%.

According to a report from Department of Finance, Canada's government posted a C$ 20 billion deficit in January, compared to a surplus of C$ 0.4 billion a year earlier.

