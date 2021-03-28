Singapore Price Data Due On Monday

Singapore is scheduled to release February figures for import prices, export prices and producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In January, import prices were down 2.2 percent on year, while export prices and producer prices both sank an annual 4.7 percent.

Thailand will see unemployment numbers for January and February; in December, the jobless rate was 1.5 percent.

