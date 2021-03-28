South Korea Bourse Tipped To Extend Winning Streak

The South Korea stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back trading days, advancing almost 45 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,040-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on optimism for recovery and support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and heavy industrials, while the automobile producers were soft and the companies were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 32.68 points or 1.09 percent to finish at 3,041.01 after trading between 3,012.79 and 3,041.86. Volume was 1 billion shares worth 15.4 trillion won. There were 544 gainers and 291 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.95 percent, while KB Financial collected 1.14 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.37 percent, LG Electronics plunged 3.38 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.50 percent, Naver advanced 0.79 percent, LG Chem accelerated 1.78 percent, Lotte Chemical sank 0.98 percent, S-Oil rallied 2.65 percent, SK Innovation gained 0.72 percent, POSCO perked 8.09 percent, Hyundai Steel surged 4.04 percent, Samsung Heavy soared 6.00 percent, SK Telecom skyrocketed 8.09 percent, KEPCO added 0.65 percent, Hyundai Motor skidded 1.15 percent, Kia Motors dropped 0.86 percent and Hana Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher on Friday and largely remained in the green throughout the session, accelerating into the close.

The Dow surged 453.40 points or 1.39 percent to finish at 33,072.88, while the NASDAQ spiked 161.04 points or 1.24 percent to end at 13,138.72 and the S&P 500 jumped 65.02 points or 1.66 percent to close at 3,974.54. For the week, the Dow rose 1.4 percent, the NASDAQ fell 0.6 percent and the S&P gained 1.6 percent.

The strength on Wall Street reflected optimism about the economy reopening after President Joe Biden doubled his goal for the administration of vaccines in his first 100 days in office - now aiming for 200 million.

Banking stocks helped lead the way higher after the Federal Reserve announced restrictions on bank holding company dividends and share repurchases will end for most firms after June 30.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income plunged by 7.1 percent in February after skyrocketing 10.1 percent in January. Also, the University of Michigan said U.S. consumer sentiment improved more than estimated in March.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Friday on concerns it might take several weeks to dislodge the giant container ship stuck in the Suez Canal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $2.41 or 4.1 percent at $60.97 a barrel.

