Thai Bourse May Add To Its Winnings

The Thai stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 10 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,575-point plateau and it's predicted to extend its gains again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on optimism for recovery and support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The SET finished slightly higher on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index rose 3.82 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 1,574.86 after trading between 1,566.89 and 1,580.74. Volume was 31.344 billion share worth 74.487 billion baht. There were 1,001 decliners and 559 gainers, with 484 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport climbed 1.12 percent, while Asset World jumped 1.98 percent, Bangkok Asset Management shed 0.46 percent, Bangkok Expressway lost 0.58 percent, Gulf sank 0.74 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.34 percent, Krung Thai Bank gained 0.83 percent, PTT Oil & Retail rallied 2.34 percent, PTT Exploration and Production fell 0.44 percent, PTT Global Chemical slid 0.40 percent, Siam Commercial Bank was down 0.45 percent, Siam Concrete rose 0.25 percent and TMB Bank, Advanced Info, Bangkok Bank, Bangkok Dusit Medical, BTS Group, Charoen Pokphand Foods, PTT and SCG Packaging all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher on Friday and largely remained in the green throughout the session, accelerating into the close.

The Dow surged 453.40 points or 1.39 percent to finish at 33,072.88, while the NASDAQ spiked 161.04 points or 1.24 percent to end at 13,138.72 and the S&P 500 jumped 65.02 points or 1.66 percent to close at 3,974.54. For the week, the Dow rose 1.4 percent, the NASDAQ fell 0.6 percent and the S&P gained 1.6 percent.

The strength on Wall Street reflected optimism about the economy reopening after President Joe Biden doubled his goal for the administration of vaccines in his first 100 days in office - now aiming for 200 million.

Banking stocks helped lead the way higher after the Federal Reserve announced restrictions on bank holding company dividends and share repurchases will end for most firms after June 30.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income plunged by 7.1 percent in February after skyrocketing 10.1 percent in January. Also, the University of Michigan said U.S. consumer sentiment improved more than estimated in March.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Friday on concerns it might take several weeks to dislodge the giant container ship stuck in the Suez Canal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $2.41 or 4.1 percent at $60.97 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will see unemployment numbers for January and February later today; in December, the jobless rate was 1.5 percent.

