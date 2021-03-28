Hong Kong Bourse May See Continued Recovery On Monday

The Hong Kong stock market on Friday halted the five-day losing streak in which it had plummeted more than 1,500 points or 5 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 28,330-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on optimism for recovery and support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

He Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial and oil companies, while the stocks and casinos were mixed.

For the day, the index spiked 436.82 points or 1.57 percent to finish at 28,336.43 after trading between 28,014.29 and 28,415.15.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies plunged 3.15 percent, while AIA Group gained 0.37 percent, Alibaba Group tanked 2.26 percent, Alibaba Health Info climbed 2.76 percent, ANTA Sports spiked 5.61 percent, China Life Insurance eased 0.12 percent, China Mengniu Dairy rallied 4.60 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.25 percent, China Resources Land gathered 3.16 percent, CITIC added 0.61 percent, CNOOC jumped 3.96 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical advanced 2.13 percent, Galaxy Entertainment improved 0.21 percent, Hang Lung Properties sank 0.41 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas skidded 0.82 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.49 percent, Longfor soared 5.82 percent, Meituan accelerated 5.08 percent, New World Development slid 0.13 percent, Sands China dropped 0.40 percent, Techtronic Industries climbed 3.48 percent, Xiaomi Corporation surged 6.28 percent and WuXi Biologics skyrocketed 6.64 percent,

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher on Friday and largely remained in the green throughout the session, accelerating into the close.

The Dow surged 453.40 points or 1.39 percent to finish at 33,072.88, while the NASDAQ spiked 161.04 points or 1.24 percent to end at 13,138.72 and the S&P 500 jumped 65.02 points or 1.66 percent to close at 3,974.54. For the week, the Dow rose 1.4 percent, the NASDAQ fell 0.6 percent and the S&P gained 1.6 percent.

The strength on Wall Street reflected optimism about the economy reopening after President Joe Biden doubled his goal for the administration of vaccines in his first 100 days in office - now aiming for 200 million.

Banking stocks helped lead the way higher after the Federal Reserve announced restrictions on bank holding company dividends and share repurchases will end for most firms after June 30.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income plunged by 7.1 percent in February after skyrocketing 10.1 percent in January. Also, the University of Michigan said U.S. consumer sentiment improved more than estimated in March.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Friday on concerns it might take several weeks to dislodge the giant container ship stuck in the Suez Canal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $2.41 or 4.1 percent at $60.97 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis