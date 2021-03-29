Japan Jobless, Retail Sales Data Due On Tuesday

Japan will on Tuesday release February numbers for unemployment and retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The jobless rate is expected to rise to 3.0 percent from 2.9 percent in January. Retail sales were down 0.5 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year in January.

New Zealand will see February data for building permits; in January, permits were up 2.1 percent on month.

Hong Kong will see February figures for retail sales; in January, retail sales were down 14.5 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.