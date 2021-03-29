logo
European Economics Preview: UK Mortgage Approvals Data Due

Mortgage approvals data from the UK is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.00 am ET, consumer and industrial confidence survey results are due from Finland.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Austria's manufacturing PMI survey results.

Half an hour later, the Bank of England publishes mortgage approvals data for February. The number of mortgages approved in February is seen at 95,000 versus 99,000 in January.

At 6.00 am ET, February retail sales data is due from Ireland. Sales had declined 21.8 percent on month in January.

