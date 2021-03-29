Malaysia Exports Rises In February

Malaysia's exports grew in February, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

Exports increased 17.6 percent year-on-year to MYR 87.6 billion in February. Economists had expected a rise of 8.8 percent.

Imports gained 12.7 percent annually to MYR 69.7 billion in February. Economists had forecast a 4.0 percent rise.

The trade surplus totaled MYR 17.9 billion in February, which was above the expected level of MYR 15.9 billion.

On a monthly basis, exports declined 2.3 percent in February and imports decreased 4.5 percent.

Economic News

