Slovenia Retail Sales Rise In February

Slovenia's retail sales rose in February, data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.

The retail trade turnover increased 16.4 percent month-on-month in February.

Sales in specialized stores except motor fuels increased by 13.0 percent monthly in February and retail sales with automotive fuel gained by 8.8 percent.

Sales of food, beverages, tobacco grew 1.4 percent and those of non-food stores surged by 32.3 percent, the agency said.

On an annual basis, the retail trade turnover rose 2.7 percent in February.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.