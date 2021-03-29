Ireland Retail Sales Accelerate In February

Ireland's retail sales rose in February after falling in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The volume of retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 13.9 percent month-on-month in February, after a 21.8 percent fall in January. In December, sales rose 14.7 percent.

Retail sales fell 3.2 percent year-on-year in February, following a 14.5 percent drop in the previous month.

Excluding automobile trade, the volume of retail sales grew by 2.5 percent monthly and fell 3.9 percent yearly in February.

The retail sales value declined 5.9 percent yearly in February and gained 12.6 percent from the previous month.

Economic News

