Indonesia Bourse May Take Further Damage On Tuesday

The Indonesia stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after ending the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 180 points or 3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,165-point plateau and it figures to open under pressure again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower, with rising bond yields offset by rising crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian markets are expected to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and the resource stocks.

For the day, the index sank 28.74 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 6,166.82 after trading between 6,165.55 and 6,230.99.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tanked 3.07 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga tumbled 1.86 percent, Bank Central Asia dropped 0.86 percent, Bank Mandiri sank 0.78 percent, Indosat skidded 1.16 percent, Telkom Indonesia declined 2.29 percent, Indocement lost 0.57 percent, Semen Indonesia added 0.68 percent, Indofood Suskes gained 0.74 percent, United Tractors shed 0.46 percent, Astra International was down 1.34 percent, Astra Agro Lestari retreated 1.62 percent, Aneka Tambang cratered 7.00 percent, Vale Indonesia surrendered 2.99 percent, Timah plummeted 6.29 percent, Bumi Resources plunged 6.15 percent and Bank Negara Indonesia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened lower on Monday and largely stayed that way, with only the Dow peeking into positive territory at the close.

The Dow added 98.49 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 33,171.37, while the NASDAQ sank 79.08 points or 0.60 percent to end at 13,059.65 and the S&P 500 eased 3.45 points or 0.09 percent to close at 3,971.09.

The soft start on Monday came amid profit taking after the Dow and the S&P 500 ended the previous session at new record closing highs.

Adding to the pessimism, the yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury Note rose to over 1.70 percent, again fueling inflation concerns.

Overall trading activity was somewhat subdued ahead of the release of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Monday amid concerns about possible supply disruptions - but news about freeing the container ship that had blocked the Suez canal helped limit oil's upside. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $0.59 or 1 percent at $61.56 a barrel.

