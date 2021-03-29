South Korea Stock Market May Extend Monday's Losses

The South Korea stock market on Monday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 45 points or 1.5 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,035-point plateau and it may take further damage on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower, with rising bond yields offset by rising crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian markets are expected to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Monday as losses from the , oil and chemical companies were mitigated by support from the financial shares.

For the day, the index dipped 4.97 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 3,036.04 after trading between 3,025.39 and 3,054.21. Volume was 1.3 billion shares worth 16.5 trillion won. There were 446 gainers and 415 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial advanced 0.96 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.94 percent, Hana Financial climbed 1.35 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.12 percent, LG Electronics retreated 1.75 percent, SK Hynix tanked 2.22 percent, Naver plummeted 2.87 percent, LG Chem fell 0.37 percent, Lotte Chemical shed 0.49 percent, S-Oil dropped 0.98 percent, SK Innovation plunged 1.91 percent, POSCO perked 2.83 percent, SK Telecom tumbled 1.82 percent, KEPCO added 0.43 percent, Kia Motors gained 0.50 percent and Hyundai Motor was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened lower on Monday and largely stayed that way, with only the Dow peeking into positive territory at the close.

The Dow added 98.49 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 33,171.37, while the NASDAQ sank 79.08 points or 0.60 percent to end at 13,059.65 and the S&P 500 eased 3.45 points or 0.09 percent to close at 3,971.09.

The soft start on Monday came amid profit taking after the Dow and the S&P 500 ended the previous session at new record closing highs.

Adding to the pessimism, the yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury Note rose to over 1.70 percent, again fueling inflation concerns.

Overall trading activity was somewhat subdued ahead of the release of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Monday amid concerns about possible supply disruptions - but news about freeing the container ship that had blocked the Suez canal helped limit oil's upside. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $0.59 or 1 percent at $61.56 a barrel.

