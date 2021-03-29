Singapore Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Tuesday

The Singapore stock market has climbed higher in five straight sessions, gathering almost 50 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,175-point plateau although investors may cash in on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower, with rising bond yields offset by rising crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian markets are expected to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financials and industrials, while the property stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index gathered 17.62 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 3,175.57 after trading between 3,160.88 and 3,183.93. Volume was 1.76 billion shares worth 1.41 billion Singapore dollars.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT advanced 0.66 percent, while CapitaLand plummeted 1.82 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust improved 0.47 percent, City Developments was up 0.25 percent, Comfort DelGro and SATS both spiked 1.16 percent, Dairy Farm International and Jardine Cycle both accelerated 1.15 percent, DBS Group climbed 0.80 percent, Genting Singapore rallied 1.10 percent, Keppel Corp soared 1.35 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust added 0.52 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.17 percent, Singapore Airlines strengthened 0.18 percent, Singapore Exchange and Venture Corporation both gained 0.50 percent, Singapore Press Holdings perked 0.67 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding both gathered 0.78 percent, SingTel rose 0.41 percent, Thai Beverage surged 2.08 percent, United Overseas Bank jumped 0.82 percent, Wilmar International increased 0.37 percent and Mapletree Commercial Trust and SembCorp Industries were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened lower on Monday and largely stayed that way, with only the Dow peeking into positive territory at the close.

The Dow added 98.49 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 33,171.37, while the NASDAQ sank 79.08 points or 0.60 percent to end at 13,059.65 and the S&P 500 eased 3.45 points or 0.09 percent to close at 3,971.09.

The soft start on Monday came amid profit taking after the Dow and the S&P 500 ended the previous session at new record closing highs.

Adding to the pessimism, the yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury Note rose to over 1.70 percent, again fueling inflation concerns.

Overall trading activity was somewhat subdued ahead of the release of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Monday amid concerns about possible supply disruptions - but news about freeing the container ship that had blocked the Suez canal helped limit oil's upside. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $0.59 or 1 percent at $61.56 a barrel.

