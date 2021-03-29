New Zealand Building Approvals Plummet In February

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 18.2 percent on month in February, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday - coming in at 3,129.

That follows the downwardly revised 1.5 percent increase in January (originally 2.1 percent).

In the year to February 2021, the number of dwellings consented was up 4.9 percent - standing at 39,725.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$7.1 billion, down 2.7 percent from the February 2020 year.

