Japan Jobless Rate Steady At 2.9% In February

The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.

That was unchanged from the January reading and was below forecasts for 3.0 percent.

The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.09 - shy of expectations for 1.11, which would have been unchanged from the January reading.

The participation rate was 61.9 percent in February - exceeding expectations for 61.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month's number.

Economic News

