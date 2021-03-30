European Economics Preview: Eurozone Economic Sentiment Data Due

Economic confidence survey data from euro area and flash consumer prices from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's import prices for February. Economists forecast prices to gain 1.1 percent annually, following a 1.2 percent drop in January.

At 2.45 am ET, France's Insee is scheduled to issue consumer confidence survey results. The sentiment is expected to remain unchanged at 91 in March.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes flash consumer prices and retail sales data.

Also, Sweden's National Institute of Economic Research is scheduled to issue manufacturing sentiment survey data. In the meantime, producer prices from Austria and unemployment from Hungary are due.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes producer prices for February. Prices had decreased 0.3 percent on year in January.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone economic sentiment survey results are due. The economic confidence index is forecast to rise to 96.0 in March from 93.4 in February.

At 8.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's flash consumer price data. Economists forecast inflation to rise to 1.7 percent in March from 1.3 percent in February.

