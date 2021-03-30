Estonia Retail Sales Growth Slows In February

Estonia retail sales rose in February, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, rose 4.0 percent year-on-year in February, after a 7.0 percent growth in January.

"While turnover increased in stores selling manufactured goods and in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel, the turnover of grocery stores declined for the first time in a while and was 1 percent smaller year on year," Jaanika Tiigiste, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Stores selling via mail order or internet grew the most by 44.0 percent in February.

Meanwhile, turnover in stores selling clothing and footwear and second-hand goods declined by 16.0 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 5.0 percent in February.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales remained unchanged in February.

