Sweden Economic Confidence Improves In March

Sweden's economic confidence improved in March, data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Tuesday.

The economic tendency indicator rose to 105.3 in March from 103.8 in February.

The consumer confidence index remained unchanged at 97.1 in March.

The manufacturing industry confidence index rose to 117.7 in March from 114.9 in the preceding month.

The retail trade confidence index grew to 96.7 in March from 99.9 in the previous month.

The measure of construction morale rose to 96.6 in March from 95.4 in the prior month.

